At least five people were killed in a shooting on Tuesday in a suburb of Tel Aviv. The shooting was the third such attack in Israel over the last seven days and the fifth in two weeks. Terming the attacks as part of ‘a wave of murderous Arab terrorism’, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prompted the Israeli police to go to the highest level of alert. In a stern message following the attack, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett vowed to put down an “iron fist” against such attacks and slammed the perpetrators of terror. Kobbi Shoshani, Consul-General of Israel to India, also condemned the event and slammed the terror organisations.

Speaking about the attack in Tel Aviv, which was claimed by the terror outfit, Islamic State, Kobbi Shoshani told Republic TV that the country was on high alert. He condemned the attack and said that Israel would continue to fight terrorism. “It is a ghastly attack, my condolences to the family. It's not an easy task to fight against terrorism. But we will not give up,” he said.

'I was here when Mumbai was attacked on 26/11': Consul-General of Israel to India

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul-General of Israel to India confirmed that the shooter was shot dead by police while adding the country was facing a wave of terrorism like India had in the past. “Like India, we are suffering from terror attacks for many years. I was here when Mumbai was attacked on 26/11. It's not easy to fight terrorism. We will have to be tough to protect our future generations,” Shoshani told Republic.

“We will find the organiser very quickly and take action,” he said. Meanwhile, speaking about the security situation in the country, he said, “There is a threat of attack from West Bank. We will be taking several high-security measures in the next few days, this is one form of warning. We have to find a way to calm things down.” He added that Israel will take ‘tough’ actions in the matter and bring down the attackers taking on the country and its peace.

Israel faces three terror attacks in 7 days

On March 22, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva. The assailant, who identified with the Islamic State, was shot dead by the police. Following this, another attack took place on March 27 when two assailants from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm carried out a shooting attack in Hadera. The shooters killed two 19-year-old Border Police members. On March 29, a Palestinian gunman killed five people in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, forcing the country’s police force to be on extreme alert.

Image: REPUBLIC