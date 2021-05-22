Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Holds For Second Day, Egypt Seeks Long Term Calm

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led militants in the Gaza Strip held for a second day on May 22 as Egyptian mediators pressed on with talks with both sides on securing long term calm. At about 2:00 am (Israel Daylight Time) on Friday, both the warring parties announced a ceasefire, ending the 11 day war that led to over 250 deaths, mostly Palestinians. The truce witnessed a brief weak moment after as a scuffle erupted between Palestinians and Israeli Security Forces at the contested Al-Aqsa complex, however, the overall situation remained stable.

Thank you President El-Sisi 🇪🇬 for your important role in restoring calm and advancing security and stability in our region. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 21, 2021

Long term peace

Two teams of Egyptian mediators have stayed back to consolidate the cease-fire deal and secure long term peace. Speaking to Associated Press, one of the diplomats asserted that the ongoing discussions include implementing agreed-on measures in Gaza and Jerusalem, including ways to prevent practices that led to the latest fighting. Separate reports have suggested a possible Israel visit by US State secretary Antony Blinken later this week.

So thank you, @POTUS Biden, and the many leaders around the world have stood by Israel. They know how to clearly distinguish between a democracy that cherishes life and a terrorist org that glorifies death. That distinction and support is crucial for our common future. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/F2e8kBICny — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 21, 2021

On Saturday, lives returned back to war zone. The Gaza Strip, most of which has been reduced to rubbles by the Israeli airstrikes, saw Palestinians scrounging their belongings in the heaps of brick and mortar. On the other hand, economists touted that the fighting could curb Israel's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the US- Israel’s long term ally- resolved to replenish the Iron Dome Defence System while also funding the reconstruction of the destroyed buildings of the Gaza Strip.

Within the next few hours, #Egypt will send the largest humanitarian aid convoy to #Gaza Strip, which includes 120 containers of supplies prepared by the #Egyptian Tahya Misr Fund. pic.twitter.com/e7s6GoJRF2 — Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) May 21, 2021

On May 10, Hamas’ fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. While Netanyahu claims the bombardment aimed at protecting Israel’s territory and neutralizing Arab terrorists, critics have pointed out the PM’s political gains from the conflict. Netanyahu’s Likud Party fell short of the majority in March 23 elections. Additionally, his initial failure at curbing COVID in the country and pending charges of corruption gave a push to his opposition. However, his latest victory over Hamas has established him as “Mr Security”, giving little chance to the opposition to form a coalition that could dethrone him.

Image: AP