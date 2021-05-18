Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ilhan Omar Says Delay In Biden's Ceasefire Call Caused Destruction

US President Joe Biden, on May 17, joined the chorus calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas. In a carefully worded statement, the American leader demanded peace in Jerusalem while also reiterating his support for Israel’s right to defend its territory. Hours later, Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to Biden’s “delayed” peace call and said that the delay has resulted in the “slaughter of children and destruction of lives”. Additionally taking a stance conflicting to that of her country, she also called upon Biden to push for an end to "Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory".

It has been eight days since Hamas fired its first projectile onto Israeli territory. Since then the conflict has blown up, with bone-rattling attacks and counterattacks razing buildings and causing fatalities every day. In the latest development, Hamas has been joined by Lebanese Hezbollah and other Islamism fundamentalists from Syria and Jordan in striking Israel. On May 17, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that six rockets.

In Washington, an increasing number of Senators are openly demanding a ceasefire. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined dozens of Democratic lawmakers — and one Republican, and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders — in the call for peace. Additionally, Rep. Adam Schiff, a prominent Democrat and the House intelligence committee chairman, pressed the US over the weekend to get more involved.

Surging death toll and Biden’s peace call

On May 18, the number of Palestinians who died in the conflict surpassed 200, including 61 children and 36 women. On the other hand, Israel lost 10 residents, including two children, a soldier and an Indian origin woman. According to reports circulating amongst Israeli Media, more than 3,350 rockets have been fired by the militants onto Israel as of now.

As international pressure mounted, US President Joe Biden dialled Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the ceasefire and welcomed efforts to bring peace in Jerusalem. The telephonic conversation marked the second time in three days when both the leaders deliberated on the violence that has now spilt out of the Gaza Strip onto the West Bank and Israel’s north. “The President reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks. The President welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem,” White House readout of the conversation stated.

