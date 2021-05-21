Israel-Hamas Conflict: World Leaders Welcome Ceasefire After 11 Days Of Violence

After Israel and Palestine on Thursday negotiated a bilateral ceasefire, brokered by Egypt that ceded the nearly 11-day long armed conflict, world leaders welcomed the initiative that came into effect at 23:00 GMT on May 20. "I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel after 11 days of deadly hostilities," Guterres said on Thursday. "I call on all sides to observe the ceasefire,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. As many as 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis succumbed as casualties of the war. As both Israel and Palestine decided to halt launching offensives, artillery, and fire rockets on each side, US President Joe Biden said lauded the decision reached by Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding that it was a genuine opportunity to make progress.

Biden, although reiterated at a presser in Washington that the United States "fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians.” He added, but the hostilities have “resulted in tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children, and I send my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones.” As he assured Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of continued US military support, he also commended the truce for ending the hostilities.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel also welcomed the truce by the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist group and Israel. "Welcome announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ending the 11-day conflict. Opportunity for peace and security for citizens must be seized," Michel tweeted. US Secretary Antony Blinken told reporters that Biden spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and appreciated their diplomatic engagement. Blinken said that the US welcomed their confirmation that both parties had agreed to a ceasefire.

Canada, which was "profoundly troubled by the ongoing violence in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel" welcomes the ceasefire saying that it firmly stands with both Israel and Palestine in the de-escalation process, and ensuring the protection of civilians, and an end to all violence. "We strongly support the work of the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, and the United States to negotiate a ceasefire and to maintain the freedom of religion and belief at the holy sites in Jerusalem," Ambassador Bob Rae said at the UN General Assembly.

Ending 'unacceptable cycle of violence'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that all sides must make the ceasefire durable and adhere to terms to put an end to the loss of civilian lives, an endless loop of violence. "Welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. The UK continues to support efforts to bring about peace,” UK’s Raab tweeted.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir also welcomed the truce, saying that he was ready to convene another special meeting on the Palestinian question if required. "We will watch it if the ceasefire is implemented or not," Bozkir said in a tweet. "If necessary, and if it is found useful, I will convene another meeting on Palestine to keep the pressure, if necessary, on the parties."