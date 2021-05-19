'Israel Has Not Asked For US Military Support In Gaza Operation': Defense Department

The United States Defense Department on Tuesday clarified that Israel has not requested any assistance amid the ongoing conflict Palestine. The official statement came from Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby mentioning that their 'strong bilateral' relationship with Israel has not changed. Earlier the Biden administration had reportedly agreed to a potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel.

In a briefing, Kirby told reporters that the US continues to stand by 'Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens'.

"They [Israel] have not asked for any additional support. We continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens. As you know, we have a strong bilateral military relationship with Israel and that has not changed as a result," said Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby.

A telephonic conversation had also taken place between US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz where the former mentioned that Washington does not want to see any casualties from either side of the clash.

US assistance to Israel

Earlier, reports of US President Joe Biden's potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel had come out. The US President had dialed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assuring his support and underlining that Israel had the right to defend itself. President Biden additionally shared his concerns amid rising violence between the two regions.

On May 16, the US informed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the country is ready to offer help if Israel, Palestinians seek a ceasefire. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also said that the US has been “working tirelessly” through the diplomatic challenge to end the crisis.

Israel-Palestinian conflict

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine violence, Gaza appeared blurry on Google Maps giving researchers a worrying concern. A Google blog post mentioned that the company aims to update satellite imagery of the places “that are changing the most”. On Tuesday evening rockets were fired across the Gaza city skyline towards Israel. The conflict has taken lives of at least 12 people in Israel, including a soldier, a five-year-old boy, and two people. In Gaza, at least 213 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded.

(Inputs from ANI)