Israel Has 'serious Reservations' About Iran Nuclear Deal, Lapid Tells Blinken

Israel has some “serious reservations” about the Iran Nuclear Deal which is presently being negotiated in Vienna, said Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as he met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 27. Lapid also pledged to rectify the “mistakes made” in the US-Israel relations in recent years. Lapid and Blinken met for the first time after the new coalition government was sworn in Israel just two weeks ago. US Secretary of State and Israeli Foreign Minister met in Rome on Sunday as both officials look to turn pages on former US President Donald Trump and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid said, “In the past few years, mistakes were made. Israel’s bipartisan standing was hurt. We will fix those mistakes together... In the struggle for those values, Secretary Blinken is a great partner and a great friend.”

“Israel has some serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal that is being put together in Vienna. We believe the way to discuss those disagreements is through direct and professional conversation, not in press conferences,” he added.

Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and other countries that barred the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting the crippling global sanctions. Former US President had abandoned the nuclear deal and reimposed American sanctions that motivated Iran to respond by violating several of its restrictions. Under the new administration of US President Joe Biden, efforts are being made to rejoin the agreement with very little progress till now.

It was a pleasure to meet with Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid today in Rome. We discussed the strong partnership between Israel and the United States, our commitment to Israel’s security, and our support for regional normalization efforts. pic.twitter.com/Kw8QjROeNE — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 27, 2021

‘I very much look forward to that,’ assures Blinken

In reply to Israeli Foreign Minister, Blinken noted that there are numerous issues that both have to talk about including Iran and added, “I very much look forward to that.” US Secretary of State also acknowledged the newness of both administrations but said, “the foundation that we’re working on is one of an enduring partnership, relationship, friendship between the United States and Israel, and it is based, as the foreign minister said, on a set of shared values and shared interests.”

Noting the situation in Gaza, Blinken further said, “We have a number of things that the foreign minister has already noted that will be on our agenda. We have, of course, the situation in Gaza where there’s an urgent need both for humanitarian assistance and, more broadly, reconstruction. I know we’ll talk about that.” US Secretary of State hoped for a “more hopeful future for everyone.”

IMAGE: @SecBlinken/Twitter/AP

