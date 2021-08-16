Israel, Hezbollah To Avoid Another Major Conflict, To Pursue De-escalation Policy: Experts

While artillery exchange took place last week between Hezbollah group and Israel at least fifteen years after the month-long war between both sides ceased, analysts expect that the conflicting parties would continue to pursue a policy of de-escalation instead of another devastating conflict. As per reports, analysts have also noted that even though Hezbollah presently holds an unprecedented military and political power, the grim economic situation of Lebanon has also exposed the vulnerabilities of the group. The Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel indulged in war, also known as the ‘July War,’ and it started on July 12, 2006.

As per Al Jazeera report, the war had started just days after the militant group had captured two Israeli soldiers in the cross-border raid that they hoped would secure a prisoner swap deal. To this, Israel’s military replied to retrieve its soldiers with force and an intent to destroy the group entirely. Hezbollah is also the only civil-war faction in Lebanon that maintained its arsenal. The devastating attacks finally ended on August 14, 2006, with multiple casualties on both sides.

As per the report, Israel has also fired around four million cluster munitions, mostly during the last three days of the war when a ceasefire was imminent. However, not all of them detonated. The Human Rights Watch stated that up to one million undetonated cluster munitions were scattered across fields, towns and villages. To this day, the civilians are often killed by the hidden munitions. Israeli government enquiry had also concluded that the 2006 July War was unsuccessful and a “missed opportunity.” Recently, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the 2006 conflict was a crucial victory for the group and Lebanon’s security.

“This is the historic and strategic accomplishment that the resistance achieved for Lebanon in the July War: security and safety over the past 15 years,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech last week.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel

Meanwhile, on Friday, as per the Associated Press report, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel triggering retaliation and marking a prominent escalation between both sides. It was also the third day of attacks along the vulnerable border with Lebanon that is a flashpoint of Israel-Iran tensions. However, the remarks by both Hezbollah militants and Israeli officials indicate that both sides are avoiding any major conflict.

IMAGE: AP