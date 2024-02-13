English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Israel Hits Back at EU Diplomat Borrell’s Calls To Halt Arms Supply in Gaza: ‘We Strictly..’

Chief EU diplomat criticised Israel’s operation in the Rafah where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been crammed into the makeshift tents.

Digital Desk
Israel EU Biden US
EU diplomat Josep Borrell and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel on Tuesday responded to the EU diplomat Josep Borrell’s condemnation of the arms supply to the parties in the Gaza war, lamenting the civilian casualties and the war crimes. Borrell's criticsm came as Egypt threatened to suspend the 1978 Camp David Accords or the “peace treaty” with neighbouring Israel, Israel on Tuesday. 

Israel responded to the EU diplomat Josep Borrell’s condemnation of the arms supply to IDF in the Gaza war, lamenting the civilian casualties. European Union’s  High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles, on Tuesday, said that US administration of Joe Biden must limit the supply of the weapons, adding that “too many people” are being killed in Gaza. 

Advertisement

Pointing to US President Joe Biden’s remark last week that Israel’s military action was “over the top”, Borrell said on Monday: “Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people having been killed. Is [it] not logical?” he asked, in a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). “How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying too many people are being killed?” Borrell asked.

Israel ‘adheres strictly to international laws of war’

In response to Borrell’s remarks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the country “strictly adheres strictly to international laws of war.” It added, in a published statement, that Israel “ensures the safe movement of civilians in Gaza.” Israeli ministry stressed that in stark contrast, “Hamas prevents their safe passage. Our commitment to the lives of Gazan civilians is greater than Hamas’s.” It added, “calls to limit Israel's defense only strengthen Hamas. Rest assured, Israel is resolute in its mission to dismantle Hamas.”

Chief EU diplomat criticised Israel’s operation in the Rafah where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been crammed into the makeshift tents. “If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about the provision of arms,” he said. 

Advertisement

“They are going to evacuate – where? To the moon? Where are they going to evacuate these people?” Borrell asked. EU’s diplomat had previously objected to Israel’s plans of launching a military assault in the Rafah city, saying that assault there “would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe” and grave tensions with neighbouring Egypt.
 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

4 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

6 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

8 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

8 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

a day ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

a day ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

a day ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upcoming Akshay Kumar Films Releasing in 2024

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  2. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News28 minutes ago

  3. Hrithik-Deepika's Controversy-Ridden Fighter To Make Digital Debut Soon?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: Know all live streaming details

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Goa Murder Case: Police Say Suchana Seth Shows No Sign of Mental Illness

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement