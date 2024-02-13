Israel Hits Back at EU Diplomat Borrell’s Calls To Halt Arms Supply in Gaza: ‘We Strictly..’

Advertisement

Israel on Tuesday responded to the EU diplomat Josep Borrell’s condemnation of the arms supply to the parties in the Gaza war, lamenting the civilian casualties and the war crimes. Borrell's criticsm came as Egypt threatened to suspend the 1978 Camp David Accords or the “peace treaty” with neighbouring Israel, Israel on Tuesday.

Pointing to US President Joe Biden’s remark last week that Israel’s military action was “over the top”, Borrell said on Monday: “Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people having been killed. Is [it] not logical?” he asked, in a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). “How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying too many people are being killed?” Borrell asked.

Israel ‘adheres strictly to international laws of war’

In response to Borrell’s remarks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the country “strictly adheres strictly to international laws of war.” It added, in a published statement, that Israel “ensures the safe movement of civilians in Gaza.” Israeli ministry stressed that in stark contrast, “Hamas prevents their safe passage. Our commitment to the lives of Gazan civilians is greater than Hamas’s.” It added, “calls to limit Israel's defense only strengthen Hamas. Rest assured, Israel is resolute in its mission to dismantle Hamas.”

Chief EU diplomat criticised Israel’s operation in the Rafah where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been crammed into the makeshift tents. “If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about the provision of arms,” he said.

“They are going to evacuate – where? To the moon? Where are they going to evacuate these people?” Borrell asked. EU’s diplomat had previously objected to Israel’s plans of launching a military assault in the Rafah city, saying that assault there “would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe” and grave tensions with neighbouring Egypt.

