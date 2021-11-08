Israel: In A First, PM Naftali Bennett Allows Palestinian Workers Into High-tech Firms

The Neftali Bennett administration, on Sunday, approved a pilot project that would allow Palestinians to work in Israeli territory. According to a report in Times of Israel, the latest move is expected to allow as many as 500 tech employees from the "occupied" West Bank to work in Israel for three years. Notably, the first of its kind project comes weeks after the Zionists expanded transit through borders, in an apparent bid to galvanise truce and end decades of conflict.

At present, only those Palestinians (both from Gaza and West Bank) who have legal work permits from Israeli authorities have the freedom to work across the green line. Regardless, roughly 1, 30,000 Arabs work in Israel and West Bank Settlements, as per the country’s Ministry of Defence. Most of these workers belong to the agriculture and construction fields. However, there is a limited number of techies working in companies like Google, mobileye and Amazon.

13-year-old killed in West Bank

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy died after being shot by Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Nablus marking the latest causality in long-drawn conflict. As per the Palestinian health officials, the teen named Muhammad Daadas was shot multiple times in his stomach by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following which he was rushed to the Nablus hospital. Despite best efforts by the medics, the boy succumbed to his injuries and died, as reported by the Times of Israel.

On Friday, fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israelis took place in the village of Deir al Hatab located in the northern part of the West Bank. A report by the Palestinian Red Cross stated that 70 people were injured in the conflict. Meanwhile, the Zionist army defended itself asserting that were responding to a riot in the nearby settlement of Alon Moreh.

“During the disturbance, rioters threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The troops responded with riot dispersal means and live fire,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.

