Israel Increases Iron Domes Deployment Anticipating Hamas Attacks Ahead Of Jerusalem March

Israel’s new government on June 14 approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israel defence establishment has reportedly deployed Iron Dome air defence batteries and raised its level of alert ahead of the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15. Border policemen have reportedly been reinforced in Jerusalem's Old City.

Tensions rise ahead of Jerusalem Flag March

Hamas issued a statement calling on Palestinians to show "resistance" to the march. It urged people to gather in the streets of the Old City and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to "rise in the face of the occupier and resist it, by all means, to stop its crimes and arrogance", according to AP. Newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Barlev regarding the march, Walla News reported. Omer Bar-Lev, the new Cabinet minister who oversees the police, said he met with police, military and top security officials to review the plan. The route of the flag march was not been revealed in his statement.

“I got the impression that the police are well-prepared and a great effort is being made to preserve the delicate fabric of life and public security", Omer Bar-Lev was quoted as saying by AP.

Hamas leadership told Abbas Kamel, the head of Egyptian intelligence who was involved in mediating last month’s cease-fire with Israel, that the organization's response to the march would be similar to its actions in May, when rockets were fired at Jerusalem, reported the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. The Israeli military has reportedly heightened alert in the occupied West Bank and along the Gaza front to prepare for possible violence. The Israeli military said it was conducting ongoing situational assessments and is prepared for a variety of developments.

The march was originally scheduled, as per tradition on Jerusalem Day, May 10 but it was rescheduled due to security concerns. The organizers of the march have thanked Israel Police, police commissioner, and Jerusalem District for their cooperation, reported Haaretz. The organizers called on all citizens of Israel to join in the parade to praise Israeli heroism and dance with joy in Jerusalem.

