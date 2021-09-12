Israel Intercepts Rocket Fired From Gaza, Strikes Hamas Workshop In Retaliation

In the second such attack in less than 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 11 September announced that the military intercepted a rocket from the Gaza strip. The IDF informed in a Twitter post that the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system. According to the Times of Israel, a 29-year-old sustained a light head wound after he fell while running towards a bomb shelter.

Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket at southern Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted it mid-air. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2021

In a separate tweet, the Israeli military informed that in response, the IDF struck a Hamas underground rocket production workshop, weapons storage site, training facility and terrorist tunnel. IDF had said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel, in the town of Sderot and surrounding areas. It added that terrorist organisations in Gaza continue to terrorise Israelis.

Terrorist organizations in Gaza continue to terrorize Israelis with:

- rockets

- violent riots

- arson balloons



In response to tonight’s rocket fire, we struck a Hamas underground rocket production workshop, weapons storage site, training facility and terrorist tunnel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 12, 2021

Palestinians clash with IDF troops in West Bank

Meanwhile, on Saturday, several Palestinians clashed with IDF troops in a number of areas in West Bank. According to reports, tear gas was used against the protestors and several people were injured. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that it treated around eight people suffering from injuries from rubber bullets and another 15 cases of tear gas inhalation during clashes.

Earlier, on Friday, another rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza. The army said that the single rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. According to reports, the rocket had triggered warning sirens in the Eshkol region. There were no reports of damage, casualties or injuries. In a statement, the Israeli military reiterated that it holds Hamas responsible for all terror activities in the enclave.

(With inputs from ANI)