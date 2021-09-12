Last Updated:

Israel Intercepts Rocket Fired From Gaza, Strikes Hamas Workshop In Retaliation

The Israel Defense Forces announced that the military intercepted a rocket from the Gaza strip. This was the second such attack reported in less than 24 hours

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Israel

Image: AP


In the second such attack in less than 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 11 September announced that the military intercepted a rocket from the Gaza strip. The IDF informed in a Twitter post that the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system. According to the Times of Israel, a 29-year-old sustained a light head wound after he fell while running towards a bomb shelter. 

In a separate tweet, the Israeli military informed that in response, the IDF struck a Hamas underground rocket production workshop, weapons storage site, training facility and terrorist tunnel. IDF had said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel, in the town of Sderot and surrounding areas. It added that terrorist organisations in Gaza continue to terrorise Israelis. 

READ | Israel officer hurt in melee after suspected attack

Palestinians clash with IDF troops in West Bank 

Meanwhile, on Saturday, several Palestinians clashed with IDF troops in a number of areas in West Bank. According to reports, tear gas was used against the protestors and several people were injured. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that it treated around eight people suffering from injuries from rubber bullets and another 15 cases of tear gas inhalation during clashes.

READ | Israel arrests 4 Palestinians who escaped prison

Earlier, on Friday, another rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza. The army said that the single rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. According to reports, the rocket had triggered warning sirens in the Eshkol region. There were no reports of damage, casualties or injuries. In a statement, the Israeli military reiterated that it holds Hamas responsible for all terror activities in the enclave.

READ | Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison
READ | Lebanon's new PM Mikati vows to revive country's economy; says won't take help from Israel
Tags: Israel, IDF, Israel rocket attack
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND