The State of Israel invests very little in diplomatic efforts which is going harm the country in future, a top diplomat has warned. Speaking to Sputnik on Thursday, Danny Ayalon, a former Knesset member and ex-deputy foreign minister said that the country pours in too little on public diplomacy, relying heavily on PR of Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Regardless, he emphasised that Israel has always understood the importance of Hasbara, a Hebrew word that roughly translates to explaining, public diplomacy and advocacy efforts.

"Officials thought that the country could rely on the IDF and its PR efforts. All we needed to do was to give up on purchasing one F-35 fighter jet to secure the necessary funds. But the Foreign Ministry has always been in the trenches here and we haven't learned from past mistakes".

In a separate report, the Russian news agency said that the Zionist state has bankrolled only 0.38% of its national budget into matters concerning diplomacy and foreign affairs. "There has been a lot of talks but not much action. Israel has never thought that explaining itself to the world was important. It never thought that public opinion was a strategic threat,’ the diplomat stressed.

Israel's conflict with Palestine

Following the six-day war in 1967, Israelis occupied the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and much of the Sinai Peninsula. Subsequently, the Jews commenced the construction of settlements. However, Palestinians objected to it and since then both the communities have been trading barbs over the occupied land. During his tenure, US President Donald Trump promised the then Israeli PM and his close ally Benjamin Netanyahu to continue building in settlements across the West Bank, so long as the construction did not expand beyond communities’ “existing footprints.”

Israel's fued with Iran

Both Israel and Iran continue to trade barbs over a variety of subjects and have often blamed each other for ‘terror attacks.’ The Islamic Republic has blatantly accused its adversary of conducting aerial strikes on its marine vessel and its nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Israel has said that Iran was behind a bombing on its embassy in India. Notably, a similar warning to Israeli citizens was sent previously in March by the country’s National Security Council.

(Image: AP)