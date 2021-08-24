Israel Is Allowing Jews To Offer Prayers At Al-Aqsa Compound: Reports

In a major development, the Israeli administration has now allowed jews to offer prayers at the contested Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the New York Times reported. According to the report published on Tuesday, Rabbi Yehudah Glick made “little effort to hide his prayers” and was even live streaming them. The Al Aqsa mosque has been a flashpoint between the Palestinians and jews for centuries. While the Palestinians consider it the third holiest place for Islam, Jews rever it to Temple Mount- the holiest site in Judaism.

As of now, only Muslims were allowed to offer prayers in the main compound while Jews were allowed to pray at the western wall below. But now, as global calls increase and as the Neftali Bennett administration enhances its stronghold, it is allowing more and more number of Jews to pray there. However, observers fear that this could trigger the feared, full scale armed war between the conflicting communities. It is imperative to note that every year, the Israeli government allows Jewish settlers to descend to the compound to offer prayers.

Although, in place for centuries, the Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated in recent years. Last year, the Benjamin Netanyahu led administration had floated plans to expand occupation in the West Bank. The silver of land, much like the Gaza Strip, is home to millions of Palestinians. The West Bank also includes the area of East Jerusalem, which is one of the key areas of contention owing to its religious importance. In past, Palestinians have repeatedly highlighted that with a rising number of settlements in the West Bank, which have reached nearly 5000 by now.

Conflict over Jerusalem

The city of Jerusalem has been the bone of contestation between the Arabs and the Jews for a century now. The old city of Jerusalem houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place for Islam. Unfortunately, the same land is also revered as the holiest in Judaism as Temple Mount. Frequent flashpoints at the site have triggered not only a war of nerves, but also ammunitions between Palestinians and Israelis.

Image: AP