Israel Justice Min Says Police Officials Involved In Phone Surveillance Will Face Penalty

Reacting to the reports of Israeli police illegally spying on the phones of top Israeli citizens, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Monday said that the police officials involved in the alleged unauthorised surveillance would face severe penalties. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the justice minister stated about the spying case to Channel 12 News on Monday. He assured the country to conduct a fair investigation in the case. On Monday, a national newspaper claimed that the police officers used Pegasus spyware on several eminent personalities, politicians, businessmen and journalists.

The media investigation report revealed that the police used spyware against dozens of individuals, including the then-directors general of the finance, justice, communication and transportation ministries, prominent businessman Rami Levy, Ilan Yeshua; the former CEO of Walla and currently a top witness in the trial against former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanya Mayor Miriam Feinberg, Avner Netanyahu; the son of the former Prime Minister, West Bank settlers, leaders of Ethiopian-Israeli protests against police, and many others without any judicial approval.

Speaking with Channel 12 news, Sa’ar stated that prosecutors were currently aware of only one case, acknowledged several days ago, in which police illicitly “drained” someone’s phone — an apparent reference to the targeting of Netanyahu trial state’s witness Shlomo Filber, which police and prosecution sources have claimed was carried out by mistake. During the conversation with a national television on Monday, the Justice Minister said that the police accepted one of the cases of spying. However, he added that prosecution sources have claimed that the mobile attack by the police officer was not carried out intentionally and accepted it took place by mistake. "Everything published today in Calcalist is not known to the Justice Ministry," Times of Israel quoted the minister.

Government to establish a commission on allegations: Police Minister

Further, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar voiced his support for the Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who asserted that the government will establish a commission to look into the allegations levelled by a national newspaper. During a press conference, Barlev said, "If the reports are true, then the government would take serious action against the police officials and others involved in spying." "The police are under my responsibility and my authority, and I will make sure that if there was a violation of democracy in previous years, I will denounce it and not let it be repeated," added the minister. On the other hand, Naftali Bennett, who replaced Netanyahu as Prime Minister in June 2021, acknowledged that Pegasus spyware has been widely used by countries to fight terrorism and serious crimes, and said that the Israeli government has no intention to use it against its own citizens or public figures. "We need to understand exactly what happened," Bennett asserted.

Image: AP/Pixabay