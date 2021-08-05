Israel Launches Airstrikes On Lebanon In Retaliation, Obliterates Launchpads

In a major escalation in the middle east, Israel, on Thursday launched aerial strikes on Lebanon, annihilating alleged “rocket launchpads.” The overnight strike came a day after three projectiles landed on Israel’s northern border, but failed to cause any casualties. Later, Israeli media reported that the rockets were fired by Palestinians residing along Lebanon’s southern border. The munitions triggered blazes, in both countries, amidst already difficult weather.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that they successfully bombarded the launch sites from where the Palestinian groups fired rockets the previous day and also additional targets that were used to attack Israel in the past. Blaming the state of Lebanon for shelling, the IDF warned against "further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel’s sovereignty.” Meanwhile, Hezbollah owned Al-Manar TV dismissed IDF’s claim and said that Israeli strikes only hit an empty area in the Mahmoudiya Village in the Marjayoun district.

In response to the rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel today, IDF artillery forces are currently striking targets along the Lebanese border. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

Not only is rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli civilians an act of terrorism, it also is indicative of the Lebanese government's lack of governance of terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon.



The Lebanese government is responsible for all attacks from Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

Could jeopardise peace

The recent episode of strikes and counter strikes poses the risk of jeopardizing the fragile Peace Treaty signed in the aftermath of the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas. The war led to the deaths of 200 people on the Palestinian side including 61 children and 36 women. On the other hand, Israel lost 10 residents, including two children, a soldier, and an Indian-origin woman. According to reports circulating amongst Israeli Media, more than 3,350 rockets were been fired by the militants onto Israel with hundreds of them intercepted mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome system.

Additionally, it also threatens to exacerbate troubles in Lebanon which are already mired by economic and political crisis. It is also imperative to note that Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah have been engaged in a shadow war for decades, especially along the sensitive Blue Line, which no invasion area designated by the UN.

Meanwhile, Beirut has condemned Israel’s “aggressive” strikes and announced that it will file a complaint at the United Nations. On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Israel’s use of its air force to target Lebanese villages “is the first of its kind since 2006 and indicated the presence of aggressive, escalatory intentions” against Lebanon.

Image: AP