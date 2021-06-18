Israel Launches Fresh Airstrike In Gaza In Retaliation To ‘incendiary Balloons’ By Hamas

Israeli on Thursday launched fresh air raids on Gaza for the second time since the ceasefire in response to Hamas ‘incendiary balloons’. In the first major cross-border flare-up since the 11-day armed conflict last month, Israeli forces targeted the Hamas armed compounds in Gaza City, a rocket launch site, and the southern town of Khan Younis. Israel Defense Force on Twitter said that several ‘arson balloons’ were launched from the Palestinian territory that caused multiple fires inside Israel.

The targeted compounds, that the Israeli fighter jets struck, were the meeting sites for Hamas terror operatives, said the Israeli forces. As many as 20 major fires were caused in southern Israel, which the terror group Hamas said was in response to the Israeli nationalists’ ‘flag march’ in the occupied East Jerusalem. No casualties were reported on either side.

Arson balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel yesterday, causing multiple fires. In response, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas military compounds last night, which were used as meeting sites for Hamas terror operatives.



In a separate post, the Israeli forces said that they will “continue to strike Hamas terror targets in Gaza,” following the Air Force’s overnight raids on Hamas terror group facilities. The Israeli Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes inside a coastal enclave, wherefrom the terror operatives launched incendiary and explosive kites and the fire balloons at Israel, the Times of Israel reported. Israel military’s aerial bombardments diffused some of these explosive devices launched from the Gaza Strip.

In response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, we struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas in Gaza.



The IDF has increased its readiness for various scenarios & will continue to strike Hamas terror targets in Gaza.

Huge fires spread in Israel’s Eshkol and Sha’ar Hanegev, two of the major impacted areas from Hamas’ arson attacks. A spokesperson for the Eshkol region told the newspaper that as of Wednesday, there was a reduction in the fires in the region, as most of it was brought under control and extinguished, downgrading the risks of harm to the nearby communities. The massive blazes from the Sunday attacks earlier this week could not be properly doused, he said. At least one massive fire was reported near Kibbutz Or Haner, in Sha’ar Hanegev which the firefighters have not been able to bring under control yet, the spokesperson on condition of anonymity said.

Israel's rocket sirens go off due to 'incoming fire'

On Thursday, the rocket sirens went off in Israel. As the Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes, the forces asserted that they were preparing for a variety of scenarios “including a resumption of hostilities.” The IDF noted that the rocket sirens had gone off due to the "incoming fire” from the Gaza City and not rockets. The Associated Press’ Surveillance camera footage showed a heavy machine-gun fire into the air from Gaza directed at Israel which appears like Hamas’ attempt to shoot down Israeli military aircraft. Several projectiles were seen exchanged into the night sky as tensions on both sides heightened for the first time since the ceasefire negotiated on May 21 as the new Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett assumed office.