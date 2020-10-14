Israel, Lebanon Set To Hold Talks Over Decade-long Maritime Border Dispute: Reports

Israel and Lebanon are set to hold talks on Wednesday, October 14 to address a decade-long dispute over their maritime border, The Jerusalem Post reported. The talks, mediated by the United States, would take place in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura. However, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has said that the deliberation was not a sign of "peacemaking".

The stance was reiterated by Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz who is reported to have said that the talks only aimed at resolving the economic issues and not establishing peace between the two nations. Calling the goal “limited and clear”, Steinitz said that the talks differed from the Abraham accords -- the US-brokered peace treaties between Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.

The upcoming Israel-Lebanon talks will focus on resolving disputes over the border running through potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters. As per reports, the conflict over the contested sliver of the sea started in 2011 after Lebanon added an extended 860 square kilometres to its previously decided maritime territory. Israel strongly denounced the claim and the dispute began.

Lebanon-Israel relations

Israel and Lebanon are technically “at war” with no diplomatic relations existing between the two. As per reports, their differences was flared in 2006 after the Iran-backed Hezbollah force fought a five-week proxy war against Israel. Since then, both countries have been engaging in attacks and counterattacks.

In an effort to establish peace, the United Nations also made geographical demarcation between Israel and Lebanon aimed at stopping Jerusalem from invading its neighbour. However, the area has often been targeted by the Israeli forces due to continued Hezbollah infiltrations.

Earlier this year, Israel took another step towards regional peace by signing the historic Abraham Accord. On September 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain were joined by US President Donald Trump at the White House to ink the accord. The 7-page long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Arab relations is in the interest of people on both sides and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East.

Image: AP