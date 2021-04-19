Israel Lifts Outdoor COVID Mask Order, Reopens Education System Following Mass Vaccination

Following mass vaccination, Israel on April 17 lifted the mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors and fully reopened its education system. According to the Associated Press, Israeli health officials ended a year-long requirement to wear a mask in public spaces and asked all primary and secondary school children to return to classrooms. However, the officials also said that face masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings.

While speaking to reporters, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are leading the world right now when it comes to emerging from the coronavirus. But we have still not finished with the coronavirus. It can return”.

Israel’s local media outlet, Hayom reported that 81 per cent of citizens or residents over 16 have received both the doses of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and contagions and hospitalisation are down sharply. Netanyahu visited some pupils with the education minister Yoav Galant said it was a "festive day of opening the education system". He also added that "Israel is leading the world in getting out of the coronavirus".

Vaccinated foreign tourist allowed from May 23

Even though the restrictions have been eased in the country, entry by foreigners is still limited and non-immune Israelis who return from abroad must self-isolate, due to concern virus variants could challenge the vaccine. The health ministry said that it had detected seven cases of a new Indian variant in Israel, whose potency was being assessed. Further, as Israel has speedily inoculated the majority of its population against the deadly virus, it would be reopening the country to vaccinated foreign tourist starting in May.

The Tourism Minister said that the limited tourist tourists will be allowed to visit Israel from May 23. The individual visitors will be allowed at a later stage. The visitors have to undergo a coronavirus test before boarding the flight to Israel. The tourists must present a serological test to prove that they have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Israel has been repeatedly criticised by human rights groups who say that as an occupying power the country has a responsibility for vaccinating the Palestinian population struggling to obtain vaccines as infection rates surge. Israel, however, said that under the interim peace accord, it has no such responsibility. But it has inoculated Palestinian labourers in the West Band who have permits to work inside Israel and its West Bank Settlements.

(With inputs from AP)

