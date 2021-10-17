Israel Military Establishes 'highly Secret' Base To Monitor Iran's Nuclear Activities

In a major development, the Israeli military has launched a 'highly secret' intelligence and analysis base to surveil Iran's nuclear activities, Sputnik reported quoting Walla news website on Saturday. The move was a part of reforms undertaken by Israel in their interdisciplinary intelligence. The secret base is mainly directed towards identifying and concealing attacks from Tehran, especially related to their robust nuclear program.

Noting the agency's advanced operational capacities and high-performing artificial intelligence, a high-level Israeli army officer told Walla that they have been able to gather ample information about the Iranian nuclear program. According to Walla, the base plays a key role in identifying Iranian movements in Syria and countering pro-Iranian armed formations there.

Israel prepared to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapon capabilities

On the sidelines of the unveiling "secret" military base, Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday warned Iran of using the army to force stop nuclear developments. Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Lapid asserted, "Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out. We have no intention of letting (that) happen," Foreign Policy reported. It is to be noted that the press event was held to mark the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the treaty which eased relations between Israel and the several Arab States.

Meanwhile, on October 15, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said that adapting “practical” steps with “tangible” conditions should be the purpose of the forthcoming talks between Tehran and other involved parties to the 2015 nuclear deal. His statement comes amid stalled talks between Iran and the West on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) pact.

US House approves additional $1bn to replenish Israel's Iron Dome

As a sign of 'great unity,' the United States House of Representatives on September 24, in a majority, has approved an ‘additional’ $1 billion cash funds outside the $3.8 bn US annual military assistance to Israel agreed on 10 years MoU signed by Barack Obama. The green-lit given following US President Joe Biden's promise to 'replenish' depleted batteries, missile interceptors that were used to protect Israeli civilians from Hamas rockets during heavy fighting in May. Now, as per the Times of Israel citing the US lawmaker’s office, US Senator Bernie Sanders is also set to support the legislation that would provide Israel with the additional funding.

