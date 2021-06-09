Israel Missile Strikes Targeted Military Sites In Syria Over Damascus: Reports

Reports of Israeli missile attack have been surfaced from Syrian media that said military sites were targeted by fresh Israeli missiles strike on Tuesday night. Syria's state news agency SANA reported that the Syrian army shot down missiles fired by Israel. Citizens of the capital of Damascus also witnessed Syrian air defence missiles being fired into the sky as the region's defence department was charged up from Israel's attack.

The media reports suggest that Israel fired from Lebanese airspace, as they usually attack Syria from Lebanon. A fresh controversy has sparked between the two regions as Chinese News Agency Xinhua also reported citizens from the northwestern province of Latakia and the central province of Homs saying they witnessed an Israeli attack.

The reports of the fresh attack came merely a week after Syrian media had reported one casualty on June 2 as Israel had fired missiles toward northwest Syria. Prior to that, a missile was fired from Damascus that had struck deep inside Israel.

Israel-Syria conflict

Over the years, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria however never accounted for or discussed any such operations. The current reports of the attack from Israel have been reported as the country's response to airstrikes on the missile launcher and other targets in Syria. The missile that landed in Israel was identified as a Russian-made SA-5 missile that according to Israel officials had missed its target and exploded in the southern part of the country.

Israel-Gaza conflict

The reports of clashes between Israel and Iran-linked Syria come few weeks after Israel and Gaza announced a ceasefire resulting from the huge destructions that both regions witnessed. The communal tensions were said to be the biggest violence that killed over 200 people in Palestinian while Israel also suffered a significant loss. Shortly after midnight of May 21, Israeli media had broken the news that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip. Shortly after this, Hamas also confirmed via a spokesperson that it too would enter into a ceasefire and truce.

(With agency inputs)