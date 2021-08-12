Israel, Morocco Sign Three Significant Accords During FM Yair Lapid's 'historic Visit'

Marking the 'historic visit' of the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Morocco, the countries signed three significant accords in Rabat on August 12, Wednesday. Lapid and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita unanimously signed agreements on political consultations, aviation, and culture.

The deal has paved way for direct commercial flights, economic cooperation, and the opening of liaison offices. Lapid also held a meeting with Moroccan Tourism Minister Nadia Fatah and discussed the importance of cooperation between the countries in the field of tourism. The diplomats also mentioned the upliftment of sports and aviation between the countries to pave way for a ‘better future’ for their ‘children,’ Lapid wrote on Twitter.

A visit to "cement ties" between Israel and Morocco

עושים היסטוריה. למען העתיד של ילדנו. pic.twitter.com/4iXztTwe7z — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) August 11, 2021

Following the meeting with Bourita on Thursday, Lapid told the reporters that the bilateral deals would ensure "innovation and opportunities" in the years to come. The deals would be a mark to restore peace and friendship" between the countries, Lapid added. Israel and Morocco also struck a US-brokered "Abraham Accords" to iron out tattered ties between the nations over the annexation of the Western Sahara territory by Morocco.

We welcome the visit by Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid to Morocco and congratulate the Kingdom of Morocco and Israel on the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat. We will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 12, 2021

The visit by Lapid is said to be the first since 2003. US Secretary Antony Blinken and the US Embassy in Rabat also welcomed the Lapid-Bourita meeting. The Israel and Morocco deal will strengthen the relationship and flourish peace and opportunities in the regions, the embassy told in its statement.

Palestine infuriated over Israel-Morocco accord

Meanwhile, Morocco's improving kinship with Israel has infuriated Palestinian authorities, as it has shattered the long-standing Arab concord that there would be no "normalisation of relations" until Israel assented to a comprehensive and lasting peace. However, Bourita informed the press that there were considerable rounds of talks with Lapid on the Palestinian situation, following which, King Mohammed IV insisted Israel on initiating negotiations to eliminate the "current impasse" to reach a conclusion over the border disputes prevalent since 1967. The monarch also convinced Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of continued support for the Palestinian cause even after the three-tier accord with Israel. Although, when asked about the 'political horizon' to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lapid briefly mentioned that he wished to focus on "normalising ties between Israel and Arab countries."

Lapid is in Morocco on a two-day visit during which he re-opened the Israeli Embassy in the capital city Rabat. Before the meeting, the Israeli delegation visited the museum where kings - Hassan II and Mohammed V - are buried. Foreign Minister also might visit the Beth-El Synagogue in Casablanca before his return, the Israeli Foreign Ministry informed.

(With inputs from AP) (Image: AP/representative)