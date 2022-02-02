Israel Mulls Deployment Of Laser-based Air Defense System In Southern Coast

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated on Tuesday that the country was planning to deploy a laser air defense system to have protection against missiles, rockets and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Addressing a security conference in Tel Aviv, he stated that the new generation of technology, known as a "laser wall," will be installed in southern Israel within a year. He indicated that the system will be deployed on land, in the air, and at sea in the future to convey a deterrent message to Iran and its proxies, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The lasers are meant to supplement Israel's multilayered defences, which include the Iron Dome and other systems capable of intercepting long-range missiles and drones. The Iron Dome was unveiled a decade ago, and Israel's military claims it has been a huge success, with a 90% interception rate against incoming rocket fire during four wars against militants in the Gaza Strip.

"If it is possible to intercept a missile or rocket with just an electric pulse that costs a few dollars, we will have nullified the ring of fire that Iran has set up on our borders. This new generation of air defence can also serve our friends in the region," PM Bennett added, as per the AP.

Laser technology to be used in unison with Iron Dome & other systems

The Israeli Prime Minister stated that the system is limited by its exorbitant cost, which is partially subsidised by the United States. He claimed that while someone in Gaza can fire a missile at Israel for a few hundred dollars, intercepting it costs tens of thousands of dollars. As per the defence officials, the laser technology will be used in conjunction with the Iron Dome and other systems to counter emerging threats.

Israeli defence officials confirm successful tests of laser defence systems

It is pertinent to mention here that successful tests of laser defence systems mounted on aircraft, with the goal of intercepting unmanned aircraft, have already been confirmed by Israeli defence officials. They claimed that the laser system can counter longer-range threats at high altitudes regardless of weather conditions. The country's defence ministry first planned the deployment of the anti-missile system by 2024, but the military has pushed for the deployment within a year.

(With inputs from AP)