Israel Not 'necessarily' Behind Mysterious Explosion At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Site

Israel’s Defence Minister has said on July 5 that the country is not ‘necessarily’ responsible for the mysterious explosion at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site which has caused ‘significant’ damage. While some Iranian officials have said the explosion was due to cyber sabotage, Benny Gantz told a local radio station that “Not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us”. Moreover, Israel’s defence minister also noted that “those systems are complex” and according to him, he is unsure if Tehran understands how the safety constraints shall be maintained.

The mystery blast at Iran’s underground Natanz site occurred on July 2 resulting in the partial burning of a one-storey building. As per United Nations nuclear watchdog, it is also the key site where the country carries out uranium enrichment programs and is monitored by the officials of International Atomic Energy Agency. Israel is reportedly widely seen as the only nuclear power of the region and has taken a vow to prohibit Iran from attaining atomic weapons. According to Jerusalem, Tehran advocates its destruction but in its defence, the latter has ensured that its atomic program is peaceful.

Iran vows to take revenge

Benny Gantz's denial of involvement in the explosion at Natanz comes after three officials who spoke to an international media agency regarding the incident, said that it might be due to cyber sabotage. But none of them offered any evidence while two even indicated towards Israel being responsible. Iran, however, has taken a pledge to take strong action against any nation that carries out cyberattacks on its nuclear sites. According to media reports, head of Iran’s civilian defence said ‘we will respond’ to the mysterious explosion at Natanz.

Initially, the Iranian officials had reportedly attempted to brush off the severity of explosion and ensured that they knew the cause of the attack which was not disclosed due to “security considerations”. Iran’s state news agency addressed the possibility of the country’s sabotage enemies to be responsible such as Israel and the United States. The Stuxnet computer virus, believed to be developed by Washington and Jerusalem was discovered after it was used to attack Natanz in 2010. Moreover, just last month, Israel’s cabinet minister Zeev Elkin said that Tehran attempted a cyber attack in former’s water system in April.

