Israel: Netanyahu Govt To Allow Israelis To Carry Guns After Jerusalem Attack

In what may appear to be a strong response against the attacks by Palestinians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised that his government would make it easier for Israelis to carry guns and also strengthen security in the occupied West Bank. Notably, this development came after two shootings that included an attack in occupied East Jerusalem.

The announcements were made after Netanyahu chaired a security cabinet meeting that included hardline politicians. Other decisions, such as depriving an attacker's family members of residency and social security rights, were also taken at the meeting. It is important to note that the Israeli authority believes that when civilians will have weapons, it will become easier for them to defend themselves, and these measures are being introduced for the security of Israel's citizens.

Netanyahu government to allow Israelis to carry guns

"When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves," said far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to reporters outside a Jerusalem hospital, reported BBC. These steps will take away all the rights to social security of "the families of terrorists that support terrorism," the security cabinet said. However, the full cabinet is due to consider the measures. The proposal was also supported by Netanyahu's far-right political allies, who helped him return to power.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli police confirmed that a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was behind a shooting in Jerusalem's Silwan neighborhood. The attack left an Israeli father and son seriously wounded. The authorities said that the assailant ambushed five people, leaving two in "critical condition." The 13-year-old assailant was shot and injured by passers-by.

In another shooting incident that occurred on Friday at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, at least seven people were killed and three severely injured as they gathered for services. The assailant was shot dead at the scene and was later identified as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, according to the BBC, citing local media. The police authorities have arrested more than 40 people in connection with that attack. On the other hand, Palestinian militant groups praised the attack but did not take responsibility for it.

"Don't take the law into your hands": Netanyahu urges citizens to keep calm after attacks

Meanwhile, Netanyahu asked citizens to stay calm and to allow police authorities to carry out their tasks peacefully, while additional troops would be deployed in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed. "I call again on all Israelis—don't take the law into your hands," Netanyahu said. Tensions escalated after nine Palestinians, including militants and civilians, were killed on Thursday during an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Following this incident, Gaza fired rockets into Israel, which Israel responded to with air strikes.

Image: AP