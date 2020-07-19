Israel: Netanyahu's Corruption Trial To Hear Witnesses In January 2021

The corruption trial of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would begin in January next year with witnesses being heard three times a week, an Israeli court announced on Sunday, July 19. Netanyahu, who is accused of bribing media and favouring business tycoons, is the first-ever Israeli Prime Minister to go under trial while serving a term.

The Israeli leader’s trial formally opened in May 2019 at a Jerusalem district court where he denied the bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges against him. Following this, Netanyahu's attorneys were given two months to study the material against him. However, in recent weeks, public outrage against him has intensified, fuelled by his bad handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Masks are problematic'

Though the hearing on July 19 did not see Netanyahu’s presence, his attorney’s sought a six months delay in his trial as they expected to file pre-trial motions over witnesses and documents, as per reports.

In addition, his lawyers reportedly asserted that masks would be problematic if sessions were held as they would neither be able to gauge witnesses’ truth, nor the judge's emotions.

This comes as Netanyahu convened his cabinet on July 19 via video conference. Speaking to Israeli lawmakers, The Israeli leader said, "We have a common goal - to stop the spread of the coronavirus by various measures."

Even amid the rise in new cases, Netanyahu and his emergency government, formed with the goal of dealing with the crisis, appeared to neglect the numbers and moved forward with its reopening plans and other policy priorities, international media reported.

Image credits: AP