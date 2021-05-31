Israel: Opposition Leader Says 'many Obstacles' Remain To Form Coalition To Oust Netanyahu

Israel’s centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid on May 31 noted that “many obstacles” are still there before a coalition is formed to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has been in power for over a decade. As Lapid’s alliance with former tech entrepreneur Neftali Bennett of Yamina party would lead to Netanyahu’s defeat, the centrist opposition leader told the reporters just two days before the June 2 deadline to forge the diverse “change” alliance that “Maybe that's a good thing, because we'll have to overcome them together.” He reportedly also said, “That's our first test -- to see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal."

Meanwhile, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, whose power is on the line, warned on Monday that the proposed unity government aimed at replacing him would put the country’s security in danger. Urging the other right-wingers to not back the ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett, the 71-year-old Israeli premier said, “Don't form a left-wing government - such a government is a danger to Israel's security and future.”

Further, while naming left-wing leaders who, he suggested could weaken the Israeli security cabinet, Netanyahu asked, “What impact will that have on Israel's deterrent capability? How will we look to our enemies? What will they say in Iran and Gaza?" As per the BBC report, Netanyahu also accused his former ally, Bennett of “misleading the public” and of carrying out “the fraud of the century” while referring to Yamina party leader’s public promises in the past.

Bennett Likely To Replace Israel's Netanyahu

Meanwhile, on May 30, multi-millionaire Neftali Bennett moved another step closer to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marking an end to the long-running leadership of the veteran premier in the country. Bennett is a former tech entrepreneur who entered politics with his hardline right-wing and religious-nationalist rhetoric, as per the Times of Israel report. Throughout the country, the 49-year-old has made pitches to hard-right voters and is the leader of Yamina party. Bennett’s party has also called for Israel to annex the parts of the occupied regions of the West Bank.

Even though he shares his ideology with Netanyahu, the two have reportedly become increasingly opponents. In the aftermath of the 11-day offensive between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, Bennett ultimately agreed to join centrist Yair Lapid in a coalition to oust Netanyahu who has been in power for at least 12 consecutive years along with a three-year term prior to that. Lapid has agreed to let Bennett serve as the next Prime Minister of Israel while sharing power. In a speech on Sunday, the 49-year-old also claimed that the leftist parties would support him to lead the government in a coalition.

IMAGE: AP