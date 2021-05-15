Israel-Palestine Clashes Continue, Eyewitness Myser Moses Details Out 'petrifying' Scene

As the Israel-Palestine clash enters the second week, the series of bombardments and counter bombardments continue. As is evident from the visuals, the situation is quite tense, but to give you a better insight, Republic Media Network had a conversation with Myser Moses, an airline consultant originally from India, but presently living in Ashdod, a port city in conflicted Israel, all he could say was that he feels 'restless'.

"Whole day and night we have been awake, starting from 10th of May to date because of the constant bombarding and we feel restless at any time of the day. It's very bothering," he said.

Israeli resident describes plight

Summing up the series of events in the past few days, Moses said, "At any moment the siren goes off, you got to rush out of the house because we don't have a bunker in the house so we have to either go near the staircase or go down to the basement, where there is a bunker." He went on to say, "There are people who live in old buildings, who have to rush out on the streets." Describing the time in the bunkers, he said, "There are sounds of sirens, and then you just stay there and wait for the blast, which makes you shiver."

Pointing out that almost three folds of Israel are under attack, he said, "We are petrified. Now, we are getting used to this but that does not mean that we want these things to keep on coming." He added, "It has to stop sometime, and it better stop immediately."

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) fired rockets aimed at alleged Hamas operations, bringing down the Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza. As per reports, the IDF had warned of an attack on the high-rise buildings in Gaza which houses several media outlets, including The Associated Press and the Al Jazeera office.

The beginning of the latest clash between Israel-Palestine

The latest clashes in the city began during the holy month of Ramadan, a month ago, after Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinian gatherings at an already heightened time of religious sensitivities. While Israel cited COVID protocols as the reason and those restrictions were slowly lifted, tensions rose again after several dozens of Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem faced eviction notices and threats from the government. On Monday, May 10, stun grenades were hurled across the Israel border into Palestine, allegedly breaching a holy hilltop compound where hundreds of locals and Israeli Police were hurt in clashes between stone-throwing protestors and security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Israel's Iron Dome missiles could be seen from Tel Aviv late on Thursday as the missile defense system activated to intercept rockets fired from Gaza into southern Israel. Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel during the day as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells, and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite mediation efforts by Egyptian negotiators who held in-person talks with both sides. Earlier in the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited batteries of the Iron Dome missile defense system, which the military said had intercepted 90% of the 1,200 rockets that had reached Israel from Gaza so far.

UN chief appeals for ceasefire

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) chief appealed for an immediate halt to the ongoing fighting between Gaza and Israel. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the conflict could "unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism,” not only in the Palestinian territory and Israel but also elsewhere in the region. A U.N. spokesman said Guterres is urging the parties to allow mediation efforts to intensify and end the fighting more quickly. Stephane Dujarric says the U.N. is “actively involved” in those mediation efforts.

(Credit-AP)