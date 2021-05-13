Israel-Palestine Conflict: How Iron Dome Protects Populated Areas, Intercepts Rockets?

Amid the latest escalation in the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict, Captain Alok Bansal and Air Marshal Anil Chopra on May 13 explained the functioning of Iron Dome system functions and counter rockets as Jerusalem continues to act in defence against attacks by Palestinian militants. Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather air defence system developed in a collaboration by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries. Chopra explained on Republic that Iron Dome can projectile rockets whether it is day or night and noted that for a country like Israel, it has a “sizeable number of systems.”

Chopra told Republic TV, “Unfortunately for them [Israel], the significant threat is the rockets and artillery shells fired by Hamas [Palestinian militants in Gaza] from Gaza Strip to Israel. So that is why they had to actually design a system which can take out artillery shells and rockets.” Noting that the system is not as expensive as the damage such artillery shells can cause to its targets, Chopra underlined the importance of the Iron Dome.

Iron Dome was developed in 200 by Israeli defence manufacturers with financial backing from the United States which also uses a similar defence system at the time of need. It was formally selected as Israel’s missile defence system in 2007 which was the same year that militant group Hamas acquired Gaza Strip. The technology is designed to prevent short-range rockets and was finally put to use in 2011. Reportedly, Israeli authorities have also touted the success rate of Iron Dome to be 90%. Despite its efficacy, Chopra noted that ‘India's S-400 covers a much-longer range,' citing the reason as to why India went with the S-400 system over Israel's Iron Dome.

How Iron Dome protects populated areas?

Further elaborating on Iron Dome’s working, Captain Alok Bansal said that Israel’s missile defence system basically intercepts the missiles up to 70 kilometres away from where the battery is located. He added, “In this particular case, Israelis have claimed that most of the rockets have been destroyed over Gaza Strip itself...And some of them, which have managed to reach Israeli airspace have been actually destroyed and splintered away from the populated area.”

Bansal added, “The beauty of this particular system [Iron Dome] is that it actually protects heavily populated areas. It’s actually a point-defence system and Israelis deploy a large number of mobile Iron Dome batteries which are on the mobile truck...So they are able to at least, save their heavily populated areas and their military installations from the indiscriminate firing of rockets and artilleries.”

The Iron Dome has an active radar and Tamir interceptor missiles which are used to direct the small high-speed flying targets like rockets and detonate the missile’s warheads with accurate timing. As soon as the radar detects a rocket, the automated system of the Iron Dome calculates and monitors the attack’s trajectory and estimates its target. Them, the system will intercept if the foreign airstrike is likely to land on a populated area or not. However, if the rocket is likely to land in a deserted area, Iron Dome does not intercept it.



