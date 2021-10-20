Israel-Palestine Situation Fragile, Security In West Bank Deteriorating: UN Coordinator

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, warned the UN Security Council on Tuesday that so far, no progress had been achieved towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to a UN report, Wennesland said that the political stalemate between both the nations is "fueling tensions, instability and a deepening sense of hopelessness."

Referring to the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and the lack of performance towards a two-state solution, he added, “We should have no illusions about the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

UN Envoy @TWennesland said the situation in the Occupied #Palestinian Territory continues to deteriorate with no progress towards realizing a 2-State solution. https://t.co/dhvHpTBXuu — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 19, 2021

Wennesland further described the scenario as an "increasingly desperate reality" which can be defined due to the radical and unilateral acts on both sides, heightening dangers for Palestinians, Israelis, as well as the area as a whole. He went on to say that the citizens of Israel and Palestine are struggling and paying a high price for the nations' continuous conflicts.

UN Special Coordinator warns on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Wennesland also highlighted the nightly confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians, emphasising the necessity of making all perpetrators of violence responsible and putting them to justice as quickly as possible.

Citing Israel's plans for a building project in areas adjoining East Jerusalem, Wennesland said that the construction of E1 units would be severing the correlation between the northern and southern West Bank, remarkably eroding the opportunities for the Palestinian state for building a feasible and interconnected part of a negotiated two-state solution. He repeated that all settlements are unlawful underneath international law and continue to be a significant impediment to peace.

The special coordinator said that Israeli and Palestinian officials had declared that about 4,000 undocumented Palestinians, who are currently residing in the West Bank, will be enrolled in the Palestinian demographic registration and be given identification cards. However, Palestine's economic condition has been in a downturn as expenses surpassed income and donor support, draining the bank credit possibilities, he added. Expressing his worry about negative developments which are emerging concurrently across the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Wennesland said that these should not be ignored.

"The security situation in #Gaza remains fragile & the security dynamics in the occupied #WestBank, incl. East #Jerusalem, are deteriorating, including growing tensions in & around Holy Sites," #UN Envoy @TWennesland tells #SecurityCouncil.

Full briefing: https://t.co/5yFxoZsi1M — UNSCO (@UNSCO_MEPP) October 19, 2021

The Israel-Palestine conflict dates back to 1967 when Israelis captured the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights, and parts of the Sinai Peninsula in the six-day war. Following that, the Israeli government began constructing settlements in contested regions in West Bank leading to regular conflicts since then.

