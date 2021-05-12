Israel-Palestine Violence Renewed As Airstrikes Continue Over Claim On Sheikh Jarrah

Tensions continued to escalate between Israel and Hamas with 35 Palestinians reportedly killed in Gaza and three in Israel in the most intense aerial exchange the region has seen in nearly a decade. In the heaviest offensive that both sides have seen centered around East Jerusalem and Gaza, apartheid, and persecution remain a grim reality for millions caught in the clashes.

The full story of Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

In the aftermath of the expulsion of Palestinians by Zionists and right-wing Jews in Jerusalem in the 1940s that paved way for the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem that had been home to them for at least 6-7 generations before the Jewish reclamation of the territory.

To add further context to the Sheikh Jarrah issue, which is the heart of the latest clashes in Jerusalem, in the 1860s, the neighbourhood was identified and settled primarily as a Jewish ghetto. However, in 1875, several families in the community pooled their resources together and bought the land. Notably, the families whose land it belongs to still have plot deeds and papers to substantiate their stake in the area.

Nakba and the beginning of the tragedy

However, when the land which used to belong to Egypt and Jordan but later came under the British mandate-Palestine, Jews were evicted and relocated to make space for new Palestinian settlers who were also relocated from elsewhere within Israel to the newly-formed Palestinian camps in 1956. This event came to be known to the Palestinians as "Nakba", or "Catastrophe" that the 28 families settled in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem faced in 1956. Although they had hoped that would be the last time they were forced out of their homes, it wasn't the case.

This issue has rotted already deteriorating relations between communities for decades and is now under trial in the Israeli Supreme Court. It now appears that the families who owned the lands 6-7 generations ago, still possessed the deeds and property papers and are now claiming rights for the same.

The Israeli Supreme Court upon hearing the matter suggested that since several dozen Palestinian families have been living there for decades now, they cannot be evicted. But added a caveat that it was only fair that Palestinians paid the original owners (Jews) a stipulated rent and in return be guaranteed rights like any protected tenants would. Palestinians, however, declined this suggestion.

After much adulation, the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision earlier this year to evict four Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in favour of right-wing Israeli settlers. All this happened while the country's apex Court was still mulling over a ruling on the evictions but eventually decided to delay the decision to a further date, which prompted further protests in the country and clashes against security forces. In the event that the court rules in favour of the Jewish settlers, the Palestinian families will lose their homes that they were moved into generations ago by a war and a treaty in which they had no party to play. The 28 families that settled there which have now grown to 38, will all likely face a similar fate.

Middle East reaction

Jordan Foreign Ministry said it had provided the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 14 ratified agreements meant for the Muslim communities of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, which supports their claims of their lands and property as before the British Mandate Palestine came into existence, the lands originally belonged to Jordan and Egypt.

International reaction to the violence

Scores of countries and leaders have raised voices against the violent clashes in Jerusalem and called for peace. Most notably the US President and UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland, who tweeted:

'Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take responsibility for de-escalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid for by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now,' he wrote.

What's imperative to note here is that although Israel Elections just concluded in March 2021 and Benjamin Netanyahu won his fourth term as Prime Minister, he is on shaky grounds sans a clear majority in the Parliament. The current crisis and Israel's strong retaliation will help Netanyahu's Likud party forge better alliances and regain more control in the assembly should the need arise.