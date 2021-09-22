Israel: Park Volunteer Dies While Rescuing Family Of Hikers Who Ran Out Of Water

In an unfortunate turn of events in Israel, a volunteer who was in a rescue unit of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority passed away. This happened while the volunteer was helping hikers died on Tuesday, September 21. The volunteer reportedly stumbled and fell while rescuing a family of hikers in the Amud Stream Nature Reserve in northern Israel. Peretz Giladi, a 72-year-old member of the team was called for help by a family, reported The Times of Israel. The Nature and Parks Authority has reportedly stated that they would open an investigation into the matter.

Park volunteer dies while rescuing hikers dies in Israel

The family, during a hike in the Amud Stream Nature Reserve, ran out of drinking water had called for help. Peretz Giladi reached at the spot to help but he slipped and fell during the rescue, as per The Times of Israel report. Giladi was immediately taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, but, doctors pronounced him dead. Giladi, a veteran volunteer in the parks was a founder of a rescue unit in the Golan Heights.

Giladi had previously worked as an inspector in the nature reserves. Giladi had also worked on several other conservation projects. The employees of the Nature and Parks Authority were shocked to hear about the death of Giladi. The Nature and Parks Authority in a statement has said that they would open an investigation into the incident, reported Channel 12.

Sharon Levy, director of the Golan Heights in the Northern District, told Channel 12 that Peretz had worked as a regional inspector for many years in the southern Golan. He added that Peretz also worked as an inspector of a Jewish forest, where he retired. Levy told the media outlet that even after retirement Peretz continued his volunteer work in the Golan Rescue Unit, RTG, Hunting Inspection, Poisoning and Animal Tracking. At the age of 70, Giladi was told that he would not be allowed to volunteer in the rescue unit. He, however, did not give up and went to the internal security minister for his approval to permit him to continue his volunteer work.

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage