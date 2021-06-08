Israel Parliament To Vote On Approving New Govt By June 14; End Of Netanyahu Era On Cards

In a crucial development on Monday, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced that a trust vote to approve the new government in Israel will be held by June 14. While Yamina chief Naftali Bennett had requested that the vote should be held on Wednesday itself, Levin refrained from revealing a specific date. While the 8-party opposition alliance has claimed a majority in the Knesset, it needs to win a vote of confidence to formally oust the Benjamin Netanyahu dispensation. In case they fail to do so, Israel will head to its 5th election in less than two years.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin remarked, "I am announcing that according to Law 13B from the Basic Law of government, member of Knesset Yair Lapid announced to the President of the state and to myself that he managed to form an alternative government. In accordance to the 13B said section, a Knesset session will take place for the purpose of forming a government within 7 days which means until the 14 of June 2021. An announcement of the Knesset session to establish the 36th government will be given to the member of the Knesset later."

Fresh bid to oust Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu remained in office as head of the caretaker government as no clear winner emerged in the last 4 elections held since April 2019. As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has ever won 61 seats needed for a majority. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

On June 2, 8 political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats). Making this announcement shortly before the deadline to form the government, Lapid stated that he had informed Israel President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement.

With Raam on board, this is the first time in many decades that an Arab party will be a part of the ruling coalition. As a part of the rotational deal, Netanyahu's former aide and Yamina chief Naftali Bennett will become the Prime Minister first for two years followed by Yair Lapid. Incidentally, Netanyahu's 12-year tenure—the longest for any Prime Minister in Israel's history—might come to an end barely a few days after the ceasefire with Hamas.