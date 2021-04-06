Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Attacks Prosecutors In Corruption Case

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a nationally televised address lashed out at prosecutors in his corruption case. He accused them of trying to oust him from his office. He said that the case against him is to undermine the will of the voters. Dozens of supporters and opponents gathered outside the courtroom to protest against Netanyahu.

Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption charges

Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on April 5 and a key witness has painted a picture of the Israeli leader forcing a news site to flatter his family and criticize his opponents. The court case and politics has led to an increase in the struggle for Netanyahu as he fights for his political life. President Reuven Rivlin before choosing a candidate to form the new government has consulted various parties that have been elected to parliament.

The majority of the leaders have opposed the decision of Netanyahu becoming Prime minister for another term, reported by AP. A different leader can be chosen by the Isreal President. Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute told AP that the discussion with the lawmakers has made it more difficult for the president to choose Netanyahu again. He added that it is clear that Netanyahu would not make it to the majority of the seats in Israel. making it to a majority in 120 seats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

Israel's longest-serving prime minister faces charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust in three court cases. He has dismissed the allegations as a "witch hunt" by hostile media and law enforcement. Dozens of supporters and opponents of the prime minister Netanyahu gathered outside the courtroom. They protested on opposite sides of the building amid heavy police presence, highlighting Israel's deep divisions.

(Inputs and Image from The Associated Press)