Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Make First Official Visit To UAE On March 11: Report

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is to make his first official visit to the UAE on March 11 following an agreement between the two nations to establish ties. While Netanyahu’s office has still not confirmed the visit, Israeli local media outlets have, however, reported that the Prime Minister will be meeting with the UAE’s leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at Abu Dhabi's airport. Netanyahu will then return to Jerusalem for talks with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as well and the two leaders will discuss the vaccination effort against coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Netanyahu’s reported visit to UAE comes two weeks before he faces re-election. The veteran Prime Minister, who has been in power since 2009, has sought to highlight his credentials as Israel’s top statesman as part of his re-election pitch.

Meanwhile, the UAE has normalised ties with Israel last September, making it the first Arab country to sign on to the ‘Abraham Accords’ brokered by former US President Donald Trump. The deal states that UAE and Saudi Arabia will henceforth normalise diplomatic relations with Israel and thus will be able to exchange ambassadors, establish embassies and enter into trade deals. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan subsequently joined the Abraham Accords.

Abraham Accord

“The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Israel (hereinafter, the “Parties”)…" read the historic peace agreement declaration. The 7-page long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of both peoples and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East and ultimately the world. Expressing deep appreciation for the commitment towards normalisation, the declaration primarily focused on points, including recognition of sovereignty and setting up Embassies; Business and cultural cooperation in the form of education, energy, maritime security, telecommunications, agriculture and food safety, tourism, sports, healthcare, water and legal cooperation; Mutual understanding and co-existence.

Abraham Accord was named as such to honour the patriarch of three major Abrahamic religions — Christianity, Islam and Judaism. Since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 and the exodus of more than 7.5 lakh Palestinians from the area there have only been two peace agreements brokered between Israel and other Arab countries. However, after the explosive news of UAE agreeing to sign the accord to normalise relations, rumours have swelled up over Bahrain and Oman soon following suit. Here's a look at some of the previous attempts to broker normalisation deals between Israel and the rest of West Asia and North Africa.

(Image: AP)