Israel PM Bennett Discusses Flare-up In Violence In Jerusalem With UN Chief Over Call

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the recent flare-up in violence between Palestine and Israel in Jerusalem. The officials discussed "efforts to lower tensions and end provocations" between Israel and Palestine and further take "unilateral steps to restore calm," a statement released by the UN after the meeting informed. PM Bennett also expressed his disappointment over the UN's absence of condemnation for rockets fired into Israel, Bennett's office said in a statement.

The meeting comes days after Israel reportedly launched retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza after Israel Air Defence intercepted a rocket on April 19. Israeli fighter jets targetted weapon's manufacturing unit for Hamas during its air raids on Tuesday.

On Friday, Palestinian youths clashed with Israeli police at a prominent Jerusalem holy site which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, in spite of a temporary suspension of Jewish visits to the site. The series of events came after sporadic skirmishes broke out at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israeli police stomped during early morning prayers on April 15. At least 180 Palestinians were injured in the attack, including 27 children and four women, as per the UN. The increase in violence is reminiscent of the 11-day Gaza war that broke out last year.

PM Bennett discusses Guterres' Russia visit

According to the statement by the Israel PM office, the leader also discussed Guterres' trip to Moscow amid the ongoing Russian war. Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, “The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," said UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko. Guterres will visit Moscow on April 26 and Ukraine on April 28.

Guterres' Russia visit comes after Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova about four days ago slammed the apex peacekeeping body for neglected behaviour towards Russia since the beginning of the "special military operation." She had called out Secretary-General Gutteres of "not being in touch" even with the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN or Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the worst war on Europe's soil in decades.

However, there have been reports that Putin had largely sidelined the chief of the UN since his invasion of Ukraine. Besides violating the UN Charter, he also annulled the Minsk Agreement by attacking its ex-Soviet neighbour. Putin has also avoided calls from Guterres' office and blindsided his appeals for an immediate cessation of violence. Noting Russian leader "sceptical" about the calls, UN officials stated that Moscow prioritised their overtures toward peace.

(Image: AP)