'Era of terror is over' | Israel PM Bennett Vows 'no Restrictions' In Battles, Warns Iran On Memorial Day

Adopting a stance similar to his predecessor, Israel's Prime Minister Neftali Bennett has said that his forces will have “no restrictions” in fighting battles.

Adopting a stance similar to his predecessor, Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett has stated that his forces will have “no restrictions” in fighting the ongoing wave of attacks. Since mid-March, Israel has been gripped by a series of frequent, violent attacks, several of which have been claimed by the Palestinian terror group Hamas. The attacks have come as both sides marked a year of the 11-day war that lead to over 200 casualties. 

Meanwhile, speaking in West Jerusalem on the occasion of Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron), Bennett vowed that the Israeli Security Forces will reach the perpetrators “in any way possible and extract a price.” Without naming any particular entity, he said that the middle-eastern country was engrossed in a continuous fight against “enemies”. According to the Times of Israel, at least 16 Israelis have lost their lives in the latest resurgence of violence. 

“Violence and terror are not natural phenomena or something predestined that the State of Israel must come to terms with. We will strike not only those who harm us directly, but also those who send them. The era of immunity for terror perpetrators is over,” Benett said at Mount Herzl national cemetery.

Calls for unity

In his speech, Bennett also called for unity and warned against the threat of polarization.“If we aren’t together, we won’t be at all. We have no existence as feuding tribes, but only as a diverse and united nation", he said. “Now more than ever, we are required to strengthen the fabric that weaves us all into one nation and must prove that it is possible to act together not only on the battlefields,” he added, saying the basis of Israel’s strength was unity. 

'Iran is already paying price'

The Yamina leader also issued a stern warning to Israel's regional adversary Iran. He referred to the Shi'ite country as a territory located “a thousand kilometres east of here” that funds and supports terrorism. Bennett pointed out that Tehran "has already begun to pay the price, which will only grow." Iran and Israel have been at loggerheads on various issues including regional domination, terrorism, nuclear power inter alia. 

(Image: IsraeliPM/Twitter) 

