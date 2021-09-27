Israel PM Meets Senior Bahrain & UAE Officials To Commemorate One Year Of Abraham Accords

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

"I'm overjoyed to finally meet you. I thought it was necessary that we gather to commemorate the year of the Abraham Accords, which is significant to us," Bennett's statements were published in a statement on the Prime Minister's Office website.

During their discussion, Bennett stated that Israel aspires to improve and expand its ties with the UAE and Bahrain in all sectors, and that he hopes more nations in the region will "join the circle of peace."

Bennett also informed Al Zayani and Almarar that he met with Jordan's King and Egypt's President, both of whom expressed pleasure with Israel, Bahrain, and UAE's relationship. Sputnik quoted the statement from Bennett's office which said, "We are steady and we believe in this relationship, and we want to develop it as much as possible."

Israel has hailed its new diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which were facilitated by US last year as a help to build a regional bulwark against their common nemesis, Iran.

Bennett slams Iran, ignores Palestine in UN speech

Israel's new Prime Minister urged the international community to unite against Iran on September 25, accusing Iran of moving closer to developing a nuclear bomb and threatening to act alone if the world did not act, AP reported. Iran claims it has no plans to develop nuclear weapons. It has reportedly been in talks with foreign powers to resurrect a 2015 agreement that restricted its uranium enrichment in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions.

Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decades-long war with Palestine in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Instead, he attempted to depict Iran as a threat to world security.

Bennett succeeded longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June by creating a broad coalition of small and midsize parties spanning the Israeli political spectrum, following four indecisive elections in two years.

(With inputs from Sputnik & AP)

Image: AP