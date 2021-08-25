Israel PM Naftali Bennett To Meet US Prez Joe Biden, Will Look To Extend Iran Sanctions

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is all set to present the country's new Iran strategy during his first trip to the White House. As per reports, Bennett aims to urge US President Joe Biden to refuse the revival of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The landmark accord was signed between Iran, America, and several other world powers to limit Iran's nuclear programme in return for relief sanctions worth billions of dollars.

Prime Minister Bennett took to Twitter to announce his much-awaited visit to the White House. He also briefed about the other major topics that he plans to discuss with the US. "We will deal on many fronts, most notably the Iranian front as well as some actions to strengthen the Israeli military supremacy. Alongside these we will also deal with economics, high-tech, innovation," he wrote. Additionally, Bennett said he would also talk about the climate crisis that is "bothering...all and of course the corona crisis."

Biden administration hopes to set a positive tone with Bennett

Bennett is a far-right politician and a high-tech millionaire who concluded the 12-year-regime of Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett took his oath as the Prime Minister of Israel in June 2021. As per reports, he is as "adamant" as the former PM on matters relating to Iran.

Calling Iran's uranium accumulation a red alert, Bennett has wished to discuss the abrogation of the expired Iran Nuclear Deal "to stop the Iranians and not give them a lifeline." He added that he would present "an orderly plan" to mitigate the Iranian threat on grounds of nuclear power and regional aggression.

Meanwhile, Bennett's visit to the USA is being seen as a golden opportunity to enhance the USA's status quo with its closest Middle-Eastern ally amidst escalating tensions in Afghanistan. The US administration hopes to set a positive tone with Bennett, AP quoted a US State Department official as saying. When asked about the much talked about meeting, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "I will leave it to the Prime Minister of Israel to describe the US President all the thoughts that the Israeli government has to offer."

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Oval Office in the White House in the presence of a small group of journalists, AP reported. As per the US State Department, the leaders will not address a joint conference following the meeting.

(With inputs from AP)