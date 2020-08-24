Israel PM Netanyahu Agrees To Extend Budget Negotiations, Saves Government From Collapse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced accepting the proposal to extend budget negotiations on Sunday, August 23. The move prevents the collapse of his government and pulls back the country from the brink of yet another election.

During the televised address, Netanyahu said now was not the appropriate time to plunge the nation into a fourth parliamentary election in less than two years. “Now is the time for unity. Not for elections,” said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Netanyahu and his rival turned coalition partner Benny Gantz had deadline till Monday to agree on a budget or the government would have collapsed, automatically triggering a new vote. Days after signing a historic agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and while battling with COVID-19 pandemic, Netanyahu said that he did not feel right about jumping into elections.

He elaborated on his decision and said he has accepted the middle ground which would give both sides an additional time period of 100 days to reach a deal on the budget.

In the meantime, government spendings will be directed towards the struggling areas of both the economy and society. Israeli PM is reported to have made the televised address after lawmakers spent most part of the day trying to reach a negotiation on budget.

Netanyahu-Gantz partnership

The ongoing Netanyahu-Gantz conflict is ostensibly over the national budget of Israel. However, the present political crisis over government funds is deep-rooted in the troubled partnership between both the leaders over issues ranging from Israel’s coronavirus response to corruption trial against Netanyahu.

Several critics of Israeli PM have accused him of using the budget battle to push for another election in the hope of securing a parliament that is in his favour and can help him in avoiding legal battles.

After three deadlocked elections, Netanyahu and Gantz reached a power-sharing agreement in April and formed a government to address the soaring nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the coalition deal, Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White had agreed to pass a two-year budget.

(With AP Inputs)

