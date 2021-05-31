Israel PM Netanyahu Likely To Lose Power After 12 Yrs As Opposition Mounts Fresh Challenge

In a dramatic development on Sunday, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's bid to hold on to power suffered a huge blow as ex-Defence Minister Naftali Bennett backed a "unity government" to oust the former. Bennett, who heads the Yamina party, announced in a televised address that he will join hands with Yesh Atid, the single-largest opposition party in the 120-member Knesset. Without disclosing the contours of the deal, speculation is rife that the Yamina chief and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid will serve two years each as the Prime Minister in rotation.

Opposition leader Naftali Bennett remarked, “It’s my intention to do my utmost in order to form a national unity government along with my friend Yair Lapid, so that, God willing, together we can save the country from a tailspin and return Israel to its course". Weighing in on the new political configuration, Bennett said. “A government like this will succeed only if we work together as a group". He added that everyone “will need to postpone fulfilling part of their dreams. We will focus on what can be done, instead of fighting all day on what’s impossible".

Incidentally, Netanyahu's 12-year tenure- the longest for any Prime Minister in Israel's history might come to an end barely a few days after the ceasefire with Hamas. Reacting to this development, he accused Bennett of committing "the fraud of the century" citing the latter's past promises not to tie up with Lapid. He asserted, “A government like this is a danger to the security of Israel, and is also a danger to the future of the state".

Quest for a majority government

As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has won 61 seats needed for a majority. In the last 4 elections held since April 2019, no clear winner emerged with Netanyahu remaining in office as head of the caretaker government. While Likud, the party led by him, has 30 seats, Yesh Atid is the second-largest party in the Knesset with 17 seats whereas Yamina has 7 members. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

Reportedly, the Israel PM made an offer to his former aide Bennett and another right-wing politician Gideon Saar whereby the latter would serve as the Prime Minister for 15 months, followed by himself and the Yamina head for the remainder of the term. However, this offer was rejected leaving the door open for Lapid to stitch a potentially diverse alliance of left-wing parties, right-wing parties and a small Arab party. Despite his electoral dominance, Netanyahu has been facing flak especially after he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in late 2019. It is pertinent to note that fresh polls are likely if the Yesh Atid chief fails to form a coalition by Wednesday.