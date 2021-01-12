Israel PM Netanyahu Removes Twitter Cover Pic With Trump Amid US Capitol Siege Uproar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday changed his Twitter cover picture with Donald Trump and replaced it with another photo where he can be seen taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab. This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding President Donald Trump, who is facing a lot of backlash in his home country for allegedly inciting a riotous mob before the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill. Netanyahu, who shares a great personal relationship with Trump, changed his cover photo after a long time, the timing of which is not a surprise for many given the current political situation in the US.

The Trump administration, which will leave the White House on January 20, had very good ties with Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, helping Tel Aviv to normalise relations with several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Donald Trump appointed his own son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead the peace talks in the Middle-East and help Israel in the process. During Trump's tenure, the United States also shifted its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, officially recognising Israel's sovereignty over the lands it had captured during the six-day war in 1967.

Relations soured after US polls

However, relations between Netanyahu and Trump soured after the November Presidential election in the United States, in which the Republican leader was handed a defeat by former vice-president Joe Biden. Netanyahu officially congratulated Biden for the victory after refraining from doing so for a few days, while Trump was still busy levelling baseless allegations of election fraud as he refused to concede defeat.

Netanyahu's new picture shows him taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot, which is meant to build confidence around the inoculation programme in the country. Israel started administering vaccines last month and Netanyahu became the first person in the country to take the jab. Israel has prioritised medical professionals and the elderly in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

(Image Credit: AP)

