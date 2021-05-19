Israel PM Netanyahu Says Country Pursuing 'forceful Deterrence' Against Hamas

Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the country is pursuing “forceful deterrence” against the Hamas, Palestinian militants ruling Gaza. Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as per the independent report. Netanyahu also noted that the nation is not ruling out the possibility of further escalation. While meeting with foreign ambassadors as global pressure to reach a ceasefire mounts of both sides, Israeli PM on May 19 said you can either conquer them, and that’s always an open possibility, or you can deter them.” He reportedly also said that Israel hopes to restore peace “quickly” and ensured to do everything in his power to avoid civilian casualties.

Earlier, Netanyahu also said that Hamas dealt with ‘unexpected blows’ in over a week of retaliation from Israel in the Gaza Strip. In a video released by the office of Netanyahu, the Israeli PM is seen speaking in front of an F-16 fighter jet at an air force base in southern Israel on Tuesday. He said, “I have no doubt that we have set them back many years...I am sure that all our enemies around us see the price we have levied for the aggression against us, and I am sure they will learn the lesson.”

The Israel-Palestine conflict which has now been ongoing for the last nine days is one of the deadliest phases in the decades-old tensions. It has been over a week since Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas fired the first projectile onto the Israeli soil. On May 19, the number of Palestinians who died in the conflict surpassed 217, including 63 children and 36 women. At least 1,500 people have been injured, as per the Gaza Health ministry. On the other hand, Israel lost 12 residents, including two children, a soldier and an Indian origin woman.

UN chief calls for an immediate end to 'utterly appalling' violence

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks to the Security Council meeting on Sunday and called for an immediate end to ‘utterly appalling’ violence. “Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” he said. “Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I appeal to all parties to heed this call.” He further said, “The fighting risks dragging Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for both communities and for the entire region.”

“It has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole, potentially creating a new locus of dangerous instability,” he added.

IMAGE: AP