Israel PM Says Country Facing 'wave Of Arab Terrorism', Vows To Fight With An ‘iron Fist’

Following the killing of five more Israelis in a terrorist attack on Tuesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that the country is facing a "wave of terrorism" after the third deadly assault in Israel's Bnei Brak. This came after a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on passersby in the city near Tel Aviv killing civilians and bringing the total number of fatalities in the three attacks over the past few days to 11.

Reacting to the following attacks, the Israeli prime minister in a stern response also vowed to deal with an "iron fist" and further prompted the Israeli police to go to the highest level of alert. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said, "Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism. The security forces are at work. We will fight terrorism with persistence, diligence, and an iron fist."

He also extended condolences to the families of the affected ones and said, "My heart is with the families who have lost their loved ones this evening. I am praying for the recovery of the wounded.”

We will prevail." — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, as the Prime Minister held a security consultation on Tuesday evening for discussing the chain of events in terms of the terrorist attacks in the country, he will also convene the Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs (the Security Cabinet) on Wednesday. The security cabinet meeting will witness the participation of the Defence Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Israel Defence Forces Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the Israel Security Agency, the Israel Police Inspector General, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the head of the IDF Operations Directorate, and other officials.

Notably, in a video message released by the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday, PM Naftali Bennett called these "difficult days for Israel" and also displayed determination to overcome them.

Israel witnessed three deadly attacks in a week

Speaking about the latest development, five civilians were shot dead on the outskirts of Israel in the third deadly attack of its kind in a week. The incident which took place in Bnei Brak is one of the country's most populous ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas.

The first attack was carried out by an Israeli Arab who in the southern city of Beersheba stabbed three people leading to their death. He also ran his car over a cyclist killing him on site. Following this, the next incident took place five days later when two other Israeli Arabs opened fire at a bus stop killing two 19-year-old police officers.

Image: AP