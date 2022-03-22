Israel PM, UAE Crown Prince Hold 'three-way Summit' With Egyptian Counterpart El-Sisi

In a bid to bolster diplomatic relations, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday landed in Egypt to hold a three-way summit with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The surprise visit comes in the backdrop of Israel expressing interest to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine amid the brutal war. During the meeting, the leaders discussed pertaining issues, including Iran's nuclear deal, the negotiations of which remain in limbo.

Speaking under conditions of anonymity, Associated Press source close to Egyptian and Israeli officials informed that the discussions between the heads of states also spanned out to issues including economic investment, while President el-Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to security in the Gulf region. He also "rejected any practices that seek to destabilise it," a statement informed. Emirati news agency WAM reported that the visit was also aimed at "advancing cooperation across all fronts for the benefit of two countries and their people."

Leaders discuss Iran nuclear deal

The top leaders of the country met at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to address a plethora of ongoing geopolitical developments. Israel also raised the topic of the stalled negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran Nuclear Deal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said pact was reached between P5+1 countries, including China, France, Russia Germany, the UK, and the US in June 2015 in Vienna. It directs Iran to eliminate its uranium enrichment program (among many other provisions) in return for lifting sanctions by UNSC, European Union, and the US on Iran. However, the US, walked out of the deal, thus, leading Iran to violate several provisions of the pact, ever since it has been participating in the talks indirectly. The agreement was about to be reopened after about eight rounds of negotiations but was suspended after Russia torpedoed it saying sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow must not impact trade with Iran.

This came after last Wednesday, the US said they were close to closing the negotiations on the accord. US State Department spokesman Ned Price on March 16 noted that "remaining issues can be bridged" between Iran and the nations involved in the deal, particularly Washington. Nevertheless, Iran last week pointed out two outstanding issues that were allegedly not addressed in the negotiations. First, "economic guarantees" and second removal of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US' list of "terror" outfits.

Egypt, Israel show signs of 'warm relationship'

Notably, this is the second consecutive visit of PM Bennett to meet his Egyptian counterpart within a span of six months. For a recap, Egypt was the first Arab country to reach a deal with Israel, although after fighting four wars. UAE, however, normalised relations with Israel in 2020 as a part of US-brokered diplomatic agreements.

On Monday, WAM reported that Sheikh Al-Nahyan also reviewed "issues of interest" in view of global security. He underscored the importance of "strengthening Arabian solidarity in the face of common challenges." Although, there was no update from Israel on the discussions involving PM Bennett, just confirmed that he was in Egypt to meet el-Sisi.

(Image: AP)