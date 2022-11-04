Israel PM Yair Lapid Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu, Assures 'orderly Transfer Of Power'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated the incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his election victory as his coalition of right-wing parties secured the majority in the parliament. The ex-prime minister Lapid conceded defeat to the Likud leader soon after the Central Elections Committee finished counting the votes that sealed his fate back into power.

Lapid made a phone call to Benjamin Netanyahu just before 7 pm Israeli time and congratulated the opposition leader on his victory, Israel Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The outgoing premier conceded power saying that he had notified all the branches of his administration for the "orderly transfer of power." According to the results, the Likud party garnered 32 votes, Yesh Atid 24, Religious Zionist Party 14, National Unity 12, Shas 11, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, Ra’am five, Hadash-Ta’al five, and Labor four.

“The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success, for the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” the statement quoted Lapid as saying by his office on Nov 3.

'Lapid 'ran an irresponsible campaign': Losing parties aver

The Central Elections Committee of Israel published the final results of the vote count that show Netanyahu's parties securing 64 seats. The losing parties are now expressing discontentment, saying that they had called on Lapid and Galon to merge in September. Transportation Minister and Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli told the Israeli press that Lapid was responsible for Meretz’s failure to cross the electoral threshold as he had not taken prospects of coalition seriously despite the requests.

“[Lapid] ran an irresponsible campaign that called for strengthening the biggest party. This is what brought down and eliminated Meretz. This is what almost destroyed the Labor Party as well. Lapid was interviewed two days before the elections and said that the Labor Party has no right to exist, essentially attempting to erase it,” Michaeli said. Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, notified outgoing Prime Minister Lapid of his intention of resigning from the parliament in the coming days. “I hope the new government will act responsibly and with as broad a consent as possible in the public," he said.