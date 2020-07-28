Israel PM Netanyahu's Son Apologizes For Sharing Goddess Durga Meme After Receiving Flak

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son Yair Netanyahu has issued an apology on Twitter after one of his tweets offended Indians on the micro-blogging platform on July 26. Yair, who is very active on social media posted a meme with a picture of Hindu goddess Durga, which had a face of his father's prosecutor Liat Ben Ari morphed into it. In the meme, the creator had goddess Durga's many arms raised in the air giving her a middle finger. Upon realizing his mistake, Yair took down the post and issued an apology to the Hindu community.

Netanyahu's son issues apology

"I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, criticizing political figures in Israel. I didn’t realize the meme also portrayed an image connected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realized it from the comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet. I apologize to all our Hindu brothers and sisters for this mistake," Yair Netanyahu posted on Twitter on July 27. Yair was criticizing his father's prosecutor Liat Ben Ari who is handling the current prime minister's alleged corruption case. In the meme, Attorney General Avichai Mandelbit's face was also imposed on the tiger on which the goddess Durga rests.

I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, critizing political figures in Israel. I didn’t realize the meme also portrayed an image conected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realised it from comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet. I apologize>> — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) July 27, 2020

>> to all our Hindu brothers and sisters for this mistake. — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) July 27, 2020

Yair received a lot of flak on Twitter from Indians who called him out for the offensive post forcing him to remove it later. Yair, in a follow-up tweet a few hours ago, shared another post where he had tweeted that he loves India with the slogan 'Jai Hind' and had inserted the flag of both India and Isreal. Yair has always defended his father's policies on social media and propagates that the corruption case against senior Netanyahu is a political agenda being carried out by certain individuals and adversaries.

