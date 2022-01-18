Israel Police Allegedly Used NSO's Spyware On Civilians Without Judicial Oversight: Report

Israel’s police have been accused of the widespread use of spyware developed by the controversial NSO Group against the citizens for several years. Notably, these people allegedly even included the Israeli citizens who are not suspected of crimes. According to an explosive investigation published Tuesday by the Calcalist business news website, using NSO’s spyware, the Israeli police allegedly exploited a legal loophole and kept the surveillance under tight secrecy without any judicial oversight.

As per the report, the people who had their phones broken into by the spyware allegedly include mayors, leaders of political protests against former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former governmental employees, and also a person close to a senior politician. Calcalist stated in its findings that it allegedly found the hacking was not done under the supervision of the court and that the police did not request a search or bugging warrant to conduct the surveillance.

Israeli police allegedly distributed data collected by spyware

Calcalist stated that there was allegedly no supervision on the data being collected, the way it is used and how it is distributed to other investigative agencies such as the Israel Securities Authority and the Tax Authority. Moreover, what the news website stated as one of the most problematic instances, is the tracing of activists in the protests against the former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while he was still in office, The said demonstrations against him caught momentum in 2020 when the country was tackling COVID-19 pandemic and first lockdowns were imposed on Israelis.

With the help of the software, the police allegedly made efforts to reduce the magnitude of the protests through the use of both judicial and procedural tools and the law enforcement mounted forces against the demonstrators. However, as per the report, heads of the political protests had no idea that Israel police had remotely planted the NSO’s spyware in their phones which took over their devices and had the ability to even listen to all the calls made by the device and read all text messages.

In December 2021, Associated Press had stated citing its source that the phones of at least 11 United States State Department employees were hacked with the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, the Israel-based NSO Group. The person familiar with the matter revealed to the news agency on Friday that all employees were located in Uganda, Africa and even included some foreign service officers. It is pertinent to note that some local Ugandan employees of the department also appeared to have been among the 11 officials whose phones were hacked.