Israel: Police Use Water Cannons On Demonstrators To Disperse Anti-govt Protests

Hit by unemployment, a rise in Covid-19 cases and reimposed coronavirus curbs, Israelis have taken to the streets in daily demonstrations against the government. There is a lot of public anger due to corruption allegations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also went on trial in May for the allegations he completely denies like bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Current situation in Israel

In Jerusalem, hundreds gathered outside the Prime Minister’s residence, marched through the street, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation. Israeli police used water cannons to disperse these demonstrators around Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence on July 18. Police said that at least 2 people were arrested as protests mounted against the Prime Minister over alleged corruption and a spike in coronavirus cases.

Reports suggest that, Israel’s commercial hub, Tel Aviv saw thousands of people gathered for a rally at the beach side. People were demanding better state aid to businesses hit by the novel coronavirus. Their demand also included better aid to people who have lost their jobs or have been put to unpaid leave due to the pandemic. According to reports, employment currently stands at 21 percent in Israel.

A partial lockdown was imposed in March that had flattened the infection curve. In May, many restrictions were uplifted- schools and many businesses reopened. But with a surge in the coronavirus cases, many health experts said that the government had moved too fast, completely neglecting to take the necessary epidemiological steps to control the pandemic.

On July 14, A poll by the nonpartisan Israel Democracy Institute found only 29.5 percent of the public trust Netanyahu's handling of the crisis. Netanyahu has announced various economic aid packages. Some of these have been slow to come through while others have drawn criticism for being ineffective.Reports suggest that, Israel has a population of nine million, out of which, 50,000 coronavirus cases and 400 deaths have been reported.

