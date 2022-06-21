Israel Political Crisis: Who Is Yair Lapid, Ex-journalist Set To Take Over As Interim PM

Yair Lapid will replace Naftali Bennett as Israel’s Prime Minister after the country’s coalition government on Monday announced its dissolution, setting up a fifth election in three years. Israel’s outgoing government has said that it will fast-track the bill this week and dissolve the parliament as Bennett failed to hold the fragile coalition.

Now, Lapid, who is a former journalist and currently the foreign minister of Israel, will take over as interim Israeli PM after being Bennett’s partner in the unlikely coalition including the opposites that had previously ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record rule of 12 years, just 12 months ago. The 58-year-old Lapid will hold office until new elections can be held.

Who is Yair Lapid?

The foreign minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, who was a television star, served at least a decade in public services after founding the Yesh Atid ("There is a Future") party. Notably, Lapid has never faced a serious challenge to his leadership which has allowed him to set up a strong record of cabinet roles and statecraft.

The centre-left Lapid has previously held the country’s finance, and security cabinet which is regarded as Israel’s decision-making forum on war and peace. Pertaining to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lapid is known to have a sift stance.

According to him, talks of renewing Palestinian statehood are essential for the well-being of Israel. However, Lapid has argued that both sides are too domestically hamstrung to pursue them. Apart from devotion to politics, in 2005, Lapid wrote the renowned TV series “War Room”.

On Monday, standing alongside Bennett, Lapid had said, "What has happened in the past few days, what has happened here tonight, is further proof that the Israeli system is in need of serious change and major repairs” adding, "What we need to do today is go back to the concept of Israeli unity. Not to let dark forces tear us apart from within."

Why was the coalition disbanded in Israel?

The weak outgoing coalition in Israel included at least eight parties, some having stark differences in their opinions, but united to oust the former premier Benjamin Netanyahu one year ago. Bennett and Lapid forged what was an ideologically disparate alliance but the tensions escalated as the coalition’s slight majority was followed by a series of defections.

Standing alongside Lapid, Bennett had said in a televised briefing, "We are standing before you today in a moment that is not easy, but with the understanding, we made the right decision for Israel."

Now a vote is set to take place in the parliament next week, setting up Lapid to take over Israel’s premiership. This means that US President Joe Biden, who is set to visit Israel in July, would be hosted by Lapid and not Bennett.

Head of a centrist party in the coalition, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said "I think the government did very good work over the past year. It's a shame the country has to be dragged into elections."

When will Israel hold its next elections?

Israeli media has reported that the parliamentary election, the fifth in three years, is likely to take place in October. However, a date has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, Bennett defended his government’s record and said that it had boosted economic growth, brought down unemployment and even scrapped the deficit for the first time in 14 years.

Can Netanyahu come back to power?

Benjamin Netanyahu, who left the Israeli PM’s office last year, hailed the end of "the worst government in Israel's history" and vowed to form "a strong and stable government" of rightists. While the failure of the eight-party coalition has paved the way for its possible return to power of Netanyahu, it can also lead to another period of prolonged political gridlock.

AP has stated that opinion polls have projected Netanyahu as the front-runner while he is on trial for corruption charges. It still remains far from certain that his Likud party can secure the required parliamentary majority to form a new government.

