Israel Polls: Benjamin Netanyahu Calls For External Support With No Clear Majority

Israel on Tuesday conducted its fourth election in less than two years to elect 120 members for the 24th Knesset (Parliament). While the votes are being counted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refrained from claiming victory as his right-wing alliance still remains short of the majority needed to form a stable government. Netanyahu took to Twitter to thank the people of Israel for giving his Likud party a big lead against all others as he reached out to Knesset members asking them to support his cause in forming the next government.

In follow-up tweets, Netanyahu urged all elected members of parliament to support him and his party in forming the next government, warning “any other option will bring us sooner or later to a fifth election and we must not go there”. Since 2019, Israel has witnessed four legislative elections as no party or alliance managed to secure a comfortable majority on its own. As the votes are being counted, Israeli exit polls suggest neither Netanyahu nor his political rivals will secure a majority.

The Israeli election commission is still counting the ballots, with local media reports suggesting more than 65% percent of the votes have been counted. If Netanyahu manages to form yet another government, he will become the longest-serving prime minister of Israel.

What happened in prior elections?

Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most number of seats in two out of three previous elections held since 2019. In the 21st Knesset election that was held on April 9, 2019, Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 26.46% of votes with 35 seats in the parliament. However, Netanyahu’s rival Blue and White Party also won 35 seats with 26.13% votes, creating a stalemate with no clear majority under sight. This led to the elections for the 22nd Knesset, which was held in September 2019. The early election saw the right-wing Likud party win 32 seats, less than the rival Blue and White party’s 33 seats.



In March 2020, Israel witnessed its third election in less than a year. Netanyahu’s Likud party won 36 seats with 29.46% votes, while Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party won 33 seats. This led to negotiations between Netanyahu and Gantz, which resulted in a coalition agreement with a rotating prime ministership, where both leaders would take turns to lead the country. The emergency agreement was reached due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the partnership couldn’t last for long as Gantz withdrew his support in December last year, opening doors for the 24th Knesset polls in March 2021.



(Image Credit: AP)

